Exclusive! Actor Saumya Saraswat roped in for Colors Tv’s 'Pishachini'

We have an exclusive update on the show on Pishachini which stars Nyrraa M Banerji, and Jiya Shankar in the lead roles on Colors TV and learned that actor, model, artist, and dancer Saumya Saraswat have roped in for the upcoming serial that will air on Colors Tv.

However, the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us.

Talking about the show, the darkness is unfolding in the quaint town of Bareilly, where Rani, the Pishachini has been unleashed. The town is mesmerised by Rani, however, free from her grip and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavitra. The show will feature popular actor Jiya Shankar as Pavitra while Nyrraa M Banerji will play the character of Rani aka ‘Pishachini’ and the show will be bankrolled by Shakuntalam Telefilms Pvt. Ltd.

