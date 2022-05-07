Exclusive! To perform the negative role, I had to face a lot of challenges as it is beyond my personality: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his journey, challenges and more

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for his performance as a negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen as a positive character in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey-shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He recently made a comeback on the show.

How has the journey been so far for you?

My journey so far has been commendable, I began my journey with a big-budget show – Siya Ke Ram, and it was the first show which was shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city. And initially, I did mythological shows so the stereotypical image was built but then, later on, I decided to break the image and I did Guddan... Tumse Na Ho Paayega. Well, it was the drama wherein I was relaxed as I did not have to wear heavy jewellery and clothes and all. So, the image was broken and then, later on, I did Humkadam, and then Meet happened to me as a parallel lead, but I am blessed that people were missing me when I was on break. I got thousands of messages from the fans about my comeback!

What are the challenges you faced so far?

Wearing heavy clothes, jewellery, and makeup, and speaking pure Hindi was the biggest task. But for performing negative I had to face a lot of challenges as it is beyond my personal personality. Definitely going from positive mythological to a negative shade I had to put in a lot of effort for which I read books and watched other shows as well.

From whom did you take the inspiration for performing negative shade?

I took inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr, Baazigar, some of the Hollywood films and many more.

