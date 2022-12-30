EXCLUSIVE! Rithvik Dhanjani opens up about being a part of Pavitra Rishta; says, “Pavitra Rishta has given me my life, personal and professional both”

MUMBAI :Rithvik Dhanjani is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan base. He made his acting debut in 2009, portraying Parth in Bandini. Dhanjani earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. He went on to become part of other major shows including Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and even hosted many reality shows.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights.

When did you first face the camera and what was it like?

“I think it was in the 11th grade. I was a junior artist in the film Naqaab which starred Akshay Khanna, Bobby Deol and Urvashi Sharma. I was in Dubai and hadn’t even come to Mumbai. I had not even thought about becoming an actor. I worked as a junior then.”

When was your first pay cheque and how much was it for?

“It was for 1000rs and I gave it to my parents. I still give the money I get to them. I am an actor and doing multiple shows but do not have more than 10,000 Rs in my pocket. For something more, I call my father. I do it because he loves it and I think we should do it for our parents. We have to constantly make them feel that we are still their kids and we owe to them”

When was the time you saw yourself on the hoarding and what was it like?

“It was during Nach Baliye. It was beautiful and marvellous. It felt larger than life. It was an amazing feeling. I can’t really express it in words. It was me and Asha both in the picture. It was all over Mumbai.”

When was the time you had your first fan moment and what was it like?

“This was during the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, I had just started doing the show, and it had been a couple of months. I saw this bunch of girls waiting outside the studio. The show was all about Vivian so usually the fans used to be there for him. I was walking towards my makeup room and those girls were shouting my name “Jay”. I suddenly turned around and they had made little notes and expressed how they like who I am. It was really amazing.”

When was the time you wrote a love letter?

“I was in 9th Std. I got a response but not immediately. The letter had been thrown away at first and then I got a response 2-3 months later. We started seeing each other and she was my first girlfriend.”

When was the time when you had a fan moment where you met a celebrity you loved?

“I have never been star struck and I have never had a fan moment until I was in Las Vegas a couple of years ago when I saw Penn and Teller, the magicians. Magic is really close to me. The only fan moment was when I saw Teller and asked for a picture.”

What is your favourite memory from Pavitra Rishta?

“There are a lot of memories. It has given me my life, personal and professional both. You cannot ask me to choose from my entire journey. That will be really unfair. Every little thing from that show made me who I am so I am truly thankful.”

