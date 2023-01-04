Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Radhika Muthukumar is in denial that the show is going off-air, wishes for a miracle to happen

Sasural Simar Ka is iconic for its storyline and the memes that it inspires, the characters of Simar and Mataji and now Badi Maa will go down in history as being strong matriarchs.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 16:49
radhika muthukumar

MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Sasural Simar Ka is iconic for its storyline and the memes that it inspires, the characters of Simar and Mataji and now Badi Maa will go down in history as being strong matriarchs.

Also read -Sasural Simar Ka 2: Charulata comes back to take revenge and the Oswal family is sacred!

Radhika Muthukumar, the lead of the show, has gained major recognition in the show as Simar. Her chemistry with Aarav, played by Avinash Mukherjee has made the audience fall in love with them.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where we asked Sasural Simar Ka 2 going off-air and her favourite scene from the show.

When asked about Sasural Simar Ka 2 going off-air soon. The actress replied by saying that she is hopeful that the show will not go off-air and some miracle will happen to save the show. Radhika doesn’t even want to hear about the show going off-air.

Radhika Muthukumar also revealed her favourite scene. She says that the scene where she takes reverse pheras, is her favourite scene. She reveals that the scene is very close to her heart.

Also read -BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors Sasural Simar Ka 2 Simar Aarav Badi Maa Reema Vivaan Avinash Mukherjee tanya sharma Karan Sharma TellyChakkar spoiler alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 16:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kumkum Bhagya: Blame Game! Rhea gives a big statement, accuses Ranbir of being insecure about the attention taken away
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Angad takes Sahiba to the Monga house to find out if Seerat is there
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Rab Se Hai Dua: Really! Dua exposes Ghazal’s vile intentions to Haider
MUMBAI : Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kumkum Bhagya: what! Akshay and Prachi’s romantic couple dance makes Ranbir burn in jealousy
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Exclusive! Akshay Suri says, “I am very hungry and passionate for my work”
MUMBAI :Actor Akshay Suri has worked in movies, web series, and TV shows. He has been a part of projects like Rasbhari...
Recent Stories
Priyanka-Nick
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)

Latest Video