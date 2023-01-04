Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Radhika Muthukumar is in denial that the show is going off-air, wishes for a miracle to happen

MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Sasural Simar Ka is iconic for its storyline and the memes that it inspires, the characters of Simar and Mataji and now Badi Maa will go down in history as being strong matriarchs.

Radhika Muthukumar, the lead of the show, has gained major recognition in the show as Simar. Her chemistry with Aarav, played by Avinash Mukherjee has made the audience fall in love with them.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where we asked Sasural Simar Ka 2 going off-air and her favourite scene from the show.

When asked about Sasural Simar Ka 2 going off-air soon. The actress replied by saying that she is hopeful that the show will not go off-air and some miracle will happen to save the show. Radhika doesn’t even want to hear about the show going off-air.

Radhika Muthukumar also revealed her favourite scene. She says that the scene where she takes reverse pheras, is her favourite scene. She reveals that the scene is very close to her heart.

