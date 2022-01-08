Exclusive! “Sriti was very nice to me and I completely adore her for her craft”, says, Kumkum Bhagya's Veronica aka Mili

In an exclusive interaction with Veronica, she revealed to us the bond that she shares with the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Now in the upcoming episodes, we will see the grand entry of Mili, who will be the love interest of Aryan Khanna, who will replace actor Zeeshan Khan in the show.

In an exclusive interaction with Veronica, she revealed the bond that she shares with the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya and more.

Also read: Exclusive! “My character is highly inspired by the character of Tina of the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Veronica aka Mili

What kind of bond do you share with the cast and crew?

Well, I share a great bond with the entire cast and crew of the show very well, as I have entered the show for the second time. I had worked with Shahana aka Aparna Mishra and when Sriti Jha was there, I used to share a great bond with her as well.

How much do you miss working with Sriti Jha on the sets?

There were quite adequate scenes of mine with Sriti Jha. Sriti was very nice to me and I completely adore her for her craft.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Pallavi is worried over Daai Maa’s warning, wants to push Rhea away from the Kohlis

Supposedly this is your second innings in the show how is your experience now?

Well, the experience is fabulous and prior to this, I had entered the show in 2019, so it is like coming back to the home ground.

Good Luck Veronica!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Krishna kaul Pooja Banerjee mugdha chaphekar Sriti Jha shabir ahluwalia Zee TV Ekta Kapoor tina Philip rushad rana Veronica khyati keswani aparna mishra TellyChakkar
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Latest Video