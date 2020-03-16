Exclusive! “To stay stable in any situation to hold those Godly expressions is the toughest task”, says Devaksh Rai of Dharm Yoddha Garud

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Devaksh Rai spoke about how he bagged the role, what preparations he did for the role, challenges and more.

Devaksh Rai

MUMBAI : It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-drama series that has a stellar cast. Faisal Khan, Parul Chauhan, Angad Hasija, Toral Rasputra, and Ankit Raj, among others, are seen playing pivotal roles in the series.

What made you say yes to the role?

I always wanted to do such a character. I also wanted to explore mythological characters because in mythological shows each character has its own importance which is larger than life,  and obviously, the character of Agni Dev is very powerful with lots of variations, he is God of fire, a symbol of purity, power, life, and destruction. You can say it is a package of different characteristics in a single character, so without taking so much time I accepted the opportunity.

What challenges do you face while playing this role?

I worked on my body-building bit. As I have to present a very strong personality, I read a few books also and stories of Agni Dev and studied his character's characteristics. I practised meditation because it is a very tough task to represent a God because your face and eyes tell everything which you are feeling inside whether you are stressed, sad, excited, happy, or angry. But being a God even after having lots of power and responsibilities you have to be balanced, and calm, and to stay stable in any situation to hold those Godly expressions is the toughest task.

Tell us about the bond that you share with the cast and crew.

About my cast and crew, I just want to say that I am very lucky to have such a great unit, everyone is very talented, humble, and joyful there. I learnt a lot from everyone, our Director Ajay sir, Sharad sir, and Pradeep sir are very supportive and cool and my co-actors, Faizal who's playing Garud is very humble and down to earth, Abhinav Kumar who is playing Indra, Sandeep Sharma who is playing Narad, Pradeep Adhikari (Vayu Dev) all are fabulous and extremely talented, we have a lot of fun together, and always motivate and support each other. Literally, it is a pleasure to have guidance and company from all of them.

Latest Video