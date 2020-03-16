Exclusive! Television has been a major part of my life, and I am thankful for that: Amita Choksi

MUMBAI: Amita Choksi is best known for her roles in serials like The Story of Shanti, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Tujhse Hai Raabta. Soon, she will be seen in Zee TV’s upcoming show Mithaai.

In conversation with TellyChakkar, Amita spoke about her journey in the industry, her personal life, and more.

You have been a part of this industry for a decade. How has your journey been?

“I've been lucky that I have gotten to play characters that were loved by the audience. I've played a variety of characters from various regions. Moreover, my characters were very different, so I'm very content with my journey so far.”

What is your take on the television industry?

“Television has been a major part of my life. I am thankful for that because it's been my passion and my first love. Whatever that I have in my life right now is because of the work I got from television so I'm eternally grateful.”

Any particular character you wish you would have been offered?

“Not really. I have been lucky to have played some amazing roles in my career. I have played a Gujarati, a Maharashtrian, and a Bihari. All my roles have allowed me to perform.”

Tell us a little bit about your personal life.

“I've been married for 20 years, and by God’s grace, life has been great.”

