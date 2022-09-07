Exclusive! The character Gehna actually changed my behaviour, says Sneha Jain aka Gehna of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

We got in touch with the gorgeous Sneha Jain aka Gehna who spoke about her journey as Gehna and more.

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts but due to unfortunate reasons, the show is going off-air.

What is the best part of doing a daily soap?

Well, the best part of doing a daily soap is that you are living the character, you know inside out about the character and you love the feeling as well and you come in the character.

Are there any similarities between Sneha and Gehna?

Well, there are differences between Gehna and Sneha. Gehna is quite mature and quiet. If somebody yells at Sneha then I would surely say please do not annoy me. The character Gehna actually changed my behaviour and indeed everybody was surprised to see this. It was tough for me, though.

What did you do to get into this character?

Frankly speaking, I had isolated myself for at least three to four months so that I can get into the character of Gehna.

Good luck, Sneha!

Good luck, Sneha!
 

