Exclusive! "The most challenging and difficult thing for me, was to get transformed into who I am now," says Kumkum Bhagya's Aryan aka Pulkit Bangia

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 22:50
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Now in the recent episodes, we witness the grand entry of Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan Khanna, who has replaced actor Zeeshan Khan in the show.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pulkit Bangia aka Aryan talks about his journey, challenges and more!  

Tell us about the journey so far:

My journey so far is really surprising and I met some good people in terms of actors and directors. Though I have learnt from all the circumstances, and all I feel is that all the ups and downs are very necessary for growth and development.

What difficulties have you had so far?

The most challenging and difficult thing for me was to get transformed into who I am now. As I had no theatre background, so to get groomed for being an actor with no filmy background, made me see what I am today.

What inspired you to take acting as a career?

Well, it was my mother’s dream to see me on the screen, so my mother and father inspired me to take this as a career!

Good Luck, Pulkit!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

