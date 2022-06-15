Exclusive! There are many layers to my role; Arjun changes depending on the situation: Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we had earlier reported, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora would be making an entry.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Shakti Arora reveals more details of his role, challenges faced, and more.

What made you say yes to this role?

It is one of the unique characters played by me as compared to my past stints. There are many layers to my role; Arjun changes depending on the situation. He is sometimes positive, sometimes sharp, and sometimes rude. I thought it would be fun to play it.

As we saw in the promos, you are performing stunts. Was that difficult?

I was quite anxious before doing the shoot because I did not know whether I will be able to do stunts or not. I have performed the stunts earlier, but on that particular day, it was all sorts of stunts. So initially, I thought it would be difficult for the body to adapt, so I went on the set and told myself to just do it and enjoy myself.

How is your bond with Shraddha Arya aka Preeta and Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra?

I know Shraddha from before Kundali Bhagya, and I have spoken with her a couple of times. She is very sweet and a good actor. On the other hand, Manit is down to earth. I enjoy working with both of them. They were quite welcoming.

