Exclusive! My character, Arjun, has grey shades; he wants to create trouble for Preeta: Shakti Arora on Kundali Bhagya

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Shakti Arora revealed details about his role in Kundali Bhagya, his excitement, and more.

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

We had earlier reported that post the death of Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora would be making an entry.

How do you feel about being a part of this iconic show?
I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of such a popular show on TV. The public adores and appreciates it so much.

Is it like a homecoming for you?
I have worked with Zee TV in the past as well, so it is like a homecoming for me. Having been away from TV for nearly 3 years, I am really eager to get started. I hope I can live up to the expectations and responsibilities that come with stepping into a show as popular as Kundali Bhagya.

Tell us more about the character in Kundali Bhagya.
My character, Arjun, has grey shades. He is someone who wants to create trouble for Preeta and the Luthras. Having said that, I feel he has a lot of layers that viewers will understand as the story progresses, and I am sure the role will be a great challenge for me. It is the kind of role that I have not played till now, and I hope that my fans will enjoy watching me in this new avatar and character.

