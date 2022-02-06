Latest Update! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya, THIS actor to replace him in the daily show

MUMBAI: Fans might be disappointed to learn Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit from Kundali Bhagya, a daily soap he joined five years ago to play the male lead, Karan Luthra. Meanwhile, makers have roped in Shakti Arora, who is better known as Milan Vaghela in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, to play the new male lead. Now, whether he will play Karan Luthra or a new character remains to be seen.

Also Read: Lovely! When Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan of Imlie worked with with Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan in Kundali Bhagya

A source close to the unit said, “Yes, Dheeraj has decided to move on. It was a fruitful association and a good one as long as it lasted. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours. We are glad to have Shakti on board with us to play the new hero. We are working on the storyline to accommodate the change.”

Shakti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which ended in 2019. The actor is returning to the small screen after almost three years.

Also Read: Parents to be! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar's baby shower ceremony is all kinds of adorable, Check out

He is all set to embrace fatherhood. Talking about the big development, Dheeraj was quoted saying as, “The fact that I am going to become a father soon needs me to prioritise things in my life. Once my priorities are in place, I feel it will be an easy task to take on the new role.

Credit: ETimes