Latest Update! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya, THIS actor to replace him in the daily show

Dheeraj Dhoopar bids adieu to Kundali Bhagya after five years of playing the role of Karan Luthra, however, the actor who is all set to embrace fatherhood is tight-lipped about his future ventures
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:13
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: Fans might be disappointed to learn Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit from Kundali Bhagya, a daily soap he joined five years ago to play the male lead, Karan Luthra. Meanwhile, makers have roped in Shakti Arora, who is better known as Milan Vaghela in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, to play the new male lead. Now, whether he will play Karan Luthra or a new character remains to be seen.

Also Read: Lovely! When Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan of Imlie worked with with Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan in Kundali Bhagya

A source close to the unit said, “Yes, Dheeraj has decided to move on. It was a fruitful association and a good one as long as it lasted. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours. We are glad to have Shakti on board with us to play the new hero. We are working on the storyline to accommodate the change.”

Shakti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which ended in 2019. The actor is returning to the small screen after almost three years.

Also Read: Parents to be! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar's baby shower ceremony is all kinds of adorable, Check out

He is all set to embrace fatherhood. Talking about the big development, Dheeraj was quoted saying as, “The fact that I am going to become a father soon needs me to prioritise things in my life. Once my priorities are in place, I feel it will be an easy task to take on the new role.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Dheeraj Dhoopar Kundali Bhagya Shakti Arora Shraddha Arya Manit Joura Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Sasural Simar Ka Kumkum Bhagya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi confronts Bhavani for her choosing Sai over the pain in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Rakshanda Khan was my first choice as Jaya maa in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na- Casting Director Abhishek Gupta
MUMBAI : Zee TV is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar...
OMG! Netizens lash out at Salman Khan for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the airport who left for Abu Dhabi for hosting IIFA 2022. Salman...
WOW! Aditya Redij's wife Natasha Sharma looks gorgeous in these maternity shoot, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular celebratory couples...
Parineetii: High Drama! Neeti and Parineet together, Neeti searches for Sanju
MUMBAI: Neeti gets furious and starts looking for Sanju (Rajiv) outside the storeParineetii went on floors on 14th...
SURPRISING! From Yogendra aka Samrat in GHKKPM to Aneri aka Mukku in Anupamaa and Sneha aka Shivani in BALH 2, television shows that witnessed the SHOCKING exits of important characters
MUMBAI: A variety of TV shows are launched every year. While some become successful and keep running for several months...
Recent Stories
OMG! Netizens lash out at Salman Khan for THIS reason, see reactions
OMG! Netizens lash out at Salman Khan for THIS reason, see reactions
Latest Video