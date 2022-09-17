Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik dedicates her performance to her husband Abhinav Shukla reveals the darkest side of her marriage

MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.



Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.



The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.



The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.



The upcoming episode will be dedicated to family members and all the contestants will be giving tribute to their family members.

Now we came across a new promo where one can see Rubina dedicating her performance to her husband Abhinav Shukla and through her performance she has revealed the darkest side of her marriage.



Where she said how at one point the two were frustrated with each other and constant fights used to happen and thus they had decided to get separated.

If one remembers even in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina had revealed that Abhinav and she has come on the show because they wanted to mend their differences and she had thanked the show for mending their marriage.

Well, it takes a lot of guts to put the truth about your marriage in front of the public and Rubina has done it with grace.

