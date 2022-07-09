Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik has a special message for Shivangi Joshi, Raed on

Here in this piece article we bring to you some of the interesting facts that she revealed during her journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read the details below.

MUMBAI :  Rubina Dilaik, the name is enough! She is one such actress who does not need any kind of introduction. She is winning everyone’s hearts with her fantastic talents and skills. The diva is currently seen on Colors TV’s - two reality shows – Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa season 10.

Prior to these shows, Rubina had won Bigg Boss 14 and was also a part of one of the most popular TV shows – Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas. In this particular show, she was seen in the role of a transgender and her screen name was Saumya.

The diva is seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for her befitting replies to all odd things and her massive fight with Mohit Malik when she did not want to be a part of Mohit's team, and also when in the elimination rounds Rubina said Jannat had won the earlier task because she helped her which irked Jannat. 

Meanwhile, she is also part of the film 'Ardh', alongside Hitesh Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

A word that Rohit Shetty says a lot – Ahaa and the way he smiles.

A friend that you found on the journey of KKK12 – Shivangi Joshi is a sweet girl, Rajeev is happy to go lucky guy whereas Jannat, Faisu, Nishant and others are beautiful souls.

If not performing the task, what would you be content to do?  – Drinking Hot Coffee.

A tip that Rohit Shetty has given to you – Well, he keeps on motivating everyone. The feel to complete the stunt was given by him.

A question that you wish the media should stop asking you? – How excited are you for Khatron Ke Khiladi!

A word that pops into your head when you hear Khatron Ke Khiladi? – Achieving the unachievable.

The diva has appeared in numerous shows throughout the years, including Chotti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jeannie Aur Juju. In addition to being a brilliant performer, she is a true fitness enthusiast who never misses sharing her workout routine and travel diaries on social media.

Well, aren’t the answers very unique and quirky?

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 16:53

