MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik who won Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 crown, has attracted fans with her powerful stunts in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 11:15
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another po

MUMBAI :  Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

As Rubina celebrates her special today, let's take a look when she set the internet on fire with her bold photos.

Also Read: Disheartening! Bigg Boss ex contestants Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and others mourns the sudden demise of Sonali Phogat

Rubina Dilaik, who made her small screen debut in Chotti Bahu, looks hot and seductive in these photos in a bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently shooting for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, makes a splash in this black bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who is also seen currently in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, looks gorgeous in a thigh-high slit purple dress.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik finds it a bit challenging to dance in front of Madhuri Dixit

Rubina Dilaik, who is often ranked highly among the most desirable women on TV, looks extremely desirable in a neon pink bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who has also been a part of shows such as Shakti and Punar Vivah, oozes sexiness in a red bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Ardh, makes a scintillating pose in a black monokini.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with television shows like Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah, Shakti. She has also worked in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Credit: DNA

Television Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss 14 Khatron Ke Khiladi Shakti Choti Bahu Ardh Punar Vivah Abhinav Shukla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh praises Jannat Zubair says ‘ She has surprised me on the show and she has a strong mental strength and I am sure she would go ahead in the show”
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Is Brinda suffering through a deadly disease?
MUMBAI :  Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has...
Woah! Priya's checkmate to Nandini and Vedika in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is high on drama.  The viewers have seen a lot of drama going on in the...
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman
MUMBAI :  Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married...
Big Boss 16: Exclusive! Thomson Andrews to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Akshara gets emotional seeing Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda faces backlashes from a Mumbai theatres owner for THIS reason, details inside
Shocking! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda faces backlashes from a Mumbai theatres owner for THIS reason, details inside
Latest Video