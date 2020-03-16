MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

As Rubina celebrates her special today, let's take a look when she set the internet on fire with her bold photos.

Also Read: Disheartening! Bigg Boss ex contestants Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and others mourns the sudden demise of Sonali Phogat

Rubina Dilaik, who made her small screen debut in Chotti Bahu, looks hot and seductive in these photos in a bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently shooting for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, makes a splash in this black bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who is also seen currently in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, looks gorgeous in a thigh-high slit purple dress.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik finds it a bit challenging to dance in front of Madhuri Dixit

Rubina Dilaik, who is often ranked highly among the most desirable women on TV, looks extremely desirable in a neon pink bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who has also been a part of shows such as Shakti and Punar Vivah, oozes sexiness in a red bikini.

Rubina Dilaik, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Ardh, makes a scintillating pose in a black monokini.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with television shows like Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah, Shakti. She has also worked in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Credit: DNA