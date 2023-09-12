What! Vivek Dahiya opens up about acting journey, casting couch, and marriage with Divyanka

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are one of the most loved couples on television. The two fell in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and they got hitched for life. Both Divyanka and Vivek give major couple goals and we have also seen what a perfect husband Vivek is.

In his recent interview with an entertainment portal not only did he share some interesting details about his marriage and a lot more beyond. Let’s jump right into it.

Can you share more about your casting couch experience in the early days of your acting career?

In the initial days, experiencing casting couch situations was common, and I was mentally prepared for it as it was a norm. I didn't know anyone in the industry who could guide me. I encountered a coordinator associated with major projects who hinted at sending me to Dubai. I later realised it was about something shady, and I decided I wasn't there for that. I left without hard feelings, understanding that such confidence came from years of exploiting others. It wasn't as daunting for me, having faced similar situations in the UK.

Also Read: Big Revelation! Vivek Dahiya admits being in a lot of pressure as he was addressed as Divyanka Tripathi’s husband

How do you handle being tagged as 'Divyanka’s Husband' and wanting recognition for your own accomplishments?

Dealing with it sensibly is a journey that doesn't happen overnight. Before proposing to Divyanka, we discussed this aspect. We acknowledged that being recognized as 'Divyanka's husband' would happen, and I needed to be okay with it. If she or our families ever felt that I was affected by it, that's when it would become an issue for me. Mutual faith and understanding have been crucial in navigating this aspect.

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ was one of the last shows which was part of the ‘Golden Era’ of Indian television. Given the regressive content in Indian TV, how do you choose projects as an actor?

A: Choosing projects has been challenging, leading me to take a sabbatical from Indian TV. I didn't want to do something half-heartedly or for the sake of it. Television requires passion, akin to marriage, as Divyanka once pointed out. If you're not passionate, the work becomes mediocre. TV shows are often TRP-driven, catering to audience demands. Producers focus on business, making it challenging to find projects that align with a change in mindset rather than solely for financial gains. I prefer to wait for projects that resonate with my passion and commitment.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi's special request to hubby Vivek Dahiya is not to be missed

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.