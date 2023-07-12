Big Revelation! Vivek Dahiya admits being in a lot of pressure as he was addressed as Divyanka Tripathi’s husband

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are one of the most loved couples on television. The two fell in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and they got hitched for life. Both Divyanka and Vivek give major couple goals and we have also seen what a perfect husband Vivek is as he stood by Divyanka and motivated her to stay focused on fitness.

Recently, Vivek, in conversation with a media portal revealed some interesting details about his marriage with Divyanka Tripathi.

He shared how he was initially worried that he would have to afford Divyanka’s expenses and how would he be able to do that given the fact that she is an A lister actress. However, before their marriage, he met Divyanka and her parents who explained him that he will be bound to a comparision with Divyanka and that he should not be bogged down by it. He also mentioned that he had a lot of pressure as he was addressed as Divyanka Tripathi’s husband.

Talking on the same lines, when asked if he ever faced casting couch, Vivek expressed, "Well, in the early days of my career I was not very matured. I was told once that I will be sent to Dubai a couple of times but I did not understand the context in which that was told. Later, he learnt that it was something else that the person was hinting at."

