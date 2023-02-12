WOW! Divyanka Tripathi gifts something special to her husband Vivek Dahiya; the actor is overwhelmed by the gesture

MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are together today.

The couple gives out some major couple goals and fans want to watch them together again on-screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following. It is because of their fans that they got married to each other.

These days Vivek is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where he is showcasing his dancing skills.

Vivek took to social media and revealed that his wife Divyanka has a heart and she has gifted him something special.

In the video, Vivek is seen saying “Finally the day has arrived. Since you all insisted so much, Divyanka eventually meant it. She does have a heart. You know, she decided to give me a dog. Do you want to meet him?”

Divyanka was given a stuffed dog toy and the actor decided to call him “Ronaldo” and he said this is the best we could do.

He shared the video and captioned it saying “Got a special gift from wifey. She really got me surprised”

Well, there is no doubt that the couple is seen as an iconic couple and they give major couple goals.

The fans are super excited to see Vivek and his dancing skills in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

T