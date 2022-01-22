Lesser-known facts! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Mandar Chandwadkar opens up about his onscreen chemistry with Sonalika Joshi, deets inside

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an iconic Indian show over the years. It’s been over 13 years, but the craze for the show isn’t slowing down. As fans love reading interesting facts and throwbacks related to the show, we today, bring you one lesser-known fact about Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi.

Not known to many, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi have worked together in a Marathi TV show titled ‘Parivartan’. It was revealed by none other than Mandar himself when he was indulged in a chat with Lokmat.

Mandar and Sonalika play Atmaram Bhide and Madhvi Bhide respectively in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The couple is one the most loved ones from the show, and fans love their on-screen chemistry. There’s a reason why the duo shares such wonderful chemistry, and it’s, they have already worked together in a show prior to TMKOC.

Mandar Chandwadkar was accompanied by co-stars Sonalika Joshi and Tanuj Mahashabde, who shared some interesting stories related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Credit: koimoi/Lokmat