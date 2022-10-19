Major Update! Vaishali Takkar Demise: A lookout Circular issued against the accused couple that are absconding

MUMBAI : Also read: Major Update! Vaishali Takkar’s Demise: Vaishali’s mother blames her daughter’s neighbour Rahul; says Vaishali will rest peacefully after Rahul is punished

Vaishali ended her life in Indore and it was reported to be a death by suicide. The actress is gone too soon and her death is being mourned deeply by the industry, her friends and loved ones. She blamed her neighbour Rahul Navlani in her suicide note and her family wants justice for her.

Now a big update in the case that was registered against her neighbours is that a lookout circular has been issued against the couple accused for the abetment of suicide in MP, said Home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday.

The accused couple- Rahul Navlani and wife Disha Navlani who lived in Indore have absconded ever since the late actress Vaishali Takkar took the extreme step, said the police. A reward of Rs. 5000 has also been announced.

Vaisali Takkar was known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her residence. The suicide note found read that she blamed Rahul Navlani for harassing her.

