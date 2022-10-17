SAD! Vaishali Takkar’s Demise: Let’s take a look at some of her Notable Works and Commemorate her

MUMBAI : Also read: Shocking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar ends life, suicide note reads harassment by ex-boyfriend

The industry is in shock over the loss of Vaishali Takkar and has come out to extend support to her family and express their grief over the tragic incident.

Let’s take a look at her works that will be remembered by her fans for her long time:

Vaishali was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan, as Kanak Singhal Singh Thakur and it also starred Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nyra Banerjee. Vaishali got a break in a TV show- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it became her debut.

She played the character of Sanjana in the show from 2015 – 2016. She started her show post her studies in Educational multimedia research center of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in 2014.

She played the part of Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2016 and also starred as Shivani Sharma in the show Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2 among other shows.

Vaishali was best known for her role of Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and was paired opposite Rohan Mehra. Vaishali had a notable style quotient and shared funny reels on Instagram. Her last post dated October 1.

Also read: OH NO! Rohan Mehra reveals about his ‘best friend’ Vaishali Thakkar, “she was very happy as she was getting married soon.”

Credits: Times of India