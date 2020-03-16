OMG! This is what the cast of Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is upto in between the shots

Bulbul breaks down seeing him in pain. She hugs him and Agastya hugs her back and tells her about his secret and what trouble is awaiting Meera.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video, Reem Shaikh, who plays the character of Pakhi and Bulbul in the show, has caught her co-star napping on the sets of Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan. This is what the actors are upto in between their shots. Take a look at their funny video. 

Meanwhile in the show, Meera has intentions to hurt Agastya and she troubles him by tying him to a chair and setting the room ablaze. Bulbul breaks down seeing him in pain. She hugs him and Agastya hugs her back and tells her about his secret and what trouble is awaiting Meera.

Is Agastya back to his stable state of mind?

