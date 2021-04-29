Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Sagar makes Anant APOLOGIZE to Gehna

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. In the episode ahead, Sagar will be seen trying to make an upset Gehna smile.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Radhika is determined to get Anant back in her life. She can go to any extent to get him back. Radhika even married Vinit to get Anant back in her life. She has now joined hands with Kanak to kick Gehna out of Anant’s life. Radhika is trying every way possible to woo Anant.

The previous episode saw Gehna making a smart move to make Radhika realize that Anant is her husband. For the uninitiated, Gehna and Radhika go out to buy some gifts. After buying the gifts, Gehna says they can go to Radhika’s house and have some juice. The twist in the tale is that once they reach Radhika’s house, Gehna asks her not to make juice. Gehna says that her husband and family must be waiting for her so she should return. Radhika gets shocked and asks if it was an excuse to drop her home. Gehna says she does not make excuses like her and that she speaks the truth.

Well, Radhika does manage to create a difference between Gehna and Anant, but it is Sagar who unites the couple.

ALSO READ: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Gehna’s smart move to make Radhika realize that Anant is her husband

In the upcoming episode, Sagar, who calls Gehna his Mamma, comes with a smiley mask and asks her to smile, but an upset Gehna refuses and scolds him for being awake. But Sagar refuses and urges her to play ‘throw and catch ball game’ with him.

Meanwhile, Anant comes and makes Gehna wear the mask. Gehna gets angry and does not talk to him. Sagar tells his Pappa (Anant) to apologize to his Mumma.

Anant apologizes to her and also reveals that they are going to watch the play tomorrow. This makes Gehna immensely happy and out of excitement, she starts playing with Sagar.

Anant realizes how much Gehna is innocent and decides to tell her the truth.

It would be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Produced under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a television drama series. A sequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, it premiered on 19 October 2020 on Star Plus. The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles. Sneha Jain is seen as Gehna Desai while Harsh Nagar is playing the role of Anant Desai. Akanksha Juneja, Anuradha Kanabar, Nadia Himani are also a part of the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Gehna and Radhika’s FACE-OFF