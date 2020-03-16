Amazing! Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma has immense respect and love for this person

MUMBAI: With her dance videos, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal has been enthralling the netizens.

Dhanashree, who is a well-known choreographer, is one of the most active social media users. With more than five million followers on Instagram, the diva has made a strong place for herself in the world of entertainment. She often shares her dance videos on social media.

The pretty lady has yet again come up with a delightful dance video, leaving everyone impressed. She shared the video today on her Instagram handle This is us

The pink between the Orange & Purple ”

In the video, Dhanashree Verma Chahal can be seen teaching dance steps to her hubby Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler. However, it leads to a hilarious banter and leaves everyone in splits. Well, Jos Buttler in the other person for whom she has immense respect and love. Before sharing this video today, Dhanashree shared a post wherein the trio can be seen posing. Alonside she wrote, “The pink between the Orange & Purple

Words will not justify the amount of respect & love I have for @yuzi_chahal23 @josbuttler

@josbuttler you’re a gentleman & the most amazing person

Will definitely miss our fun times & some serious life discussions haha

It’s true what we said to each other before departing: We didn’t get the cup but we definitely won many hearts.

I feel so very blessed that I got the opportunity to create my little family

Sharing a few good moments from last night.”

Check out the posts here.

