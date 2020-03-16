Fitness Goals! Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness motivation is on another level; details inside

MUMBAI: Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate fans to indulge in some kind of workout. And cricketer Ajinkya Rahane too has given fitness motivation to his fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajinkya Rahane, uploaded a video wherein he can be seen working out at the gym. The cricketer, who sustained injuries, received wishes from his fans and followers as he posted the workout video.

Ajinkya Rahane’s fans are wishing him that he recovers soon and makes a strong comeback. There is no doubt that they are eagerly waiting for his comeback. Taking to the comment section, a fan said, “Come back soon dada waiting for you” while others wished him, saying “Speedy recovery” and “Wishing you a speedy recovery champ” A fan is even anticipating his strong comeback. “Strong comeback anticipating” read the comment, and another user said, “Sir you should play County cricket to regain your form i want to see you in Indian test squad”

It seems Ajinkya Rahane’s latest post has given fans hope. Check out the video here.

