Fitness Goals! Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness motivation is on another level; details inside

Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate fans to indulge in some kind of workout. And cricketer Ajinkya Rahane too has given fitness motivation to his fans and followers.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 21:29
Fitness Goals! Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness motivation is on another level; details inside

MUMBAI: Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate fans to indulge in some kind of workout. And cricketer Ajinkya Rahane too has given fitness motivation to his fans and followers. 

Also read: Must Read! Hardik Pandya has something to say about ‘That IPL final feeling’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajinkya Rahane, uploaded a video wherein he can be seen working out at the gym. The cricketer, who sustained injuries, received wishes from his fans and followers as he posted the workout video. 

Ajinkya Rahane’s fans are wishing him that he recovers soon and makes a strong comeback. There is no doubt that they are eagerly waiting for his comeback. Taking to the comment section, a fan said, “Come back soon dada waiting for you” while others wished him, saying “Speedy recovery” and “Wishing you a speedy recovery champ” A fan is even anticipating his strong comeback. “Strong comeback anticipating” read the comment, and another user said, “Sir you should play County cricket to regain your form i want to see you in Indian test squad” 

It seems Ajinkya Rahane’s latest post has given fans hope. Check out the video here. 

What’s your take on Ajinkya’s latest post? Are you feeling inspired and motivated? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Fabulous! ‘Chakda Express’ Jhulan Goswami did something SPECIAL at Eden Gardens Stadium; deets inside

Ajinkya Rahane fitness equipment Sports Stars Sports News Cricketers Indian cricketers Instagram Viral Video Reel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 21:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! We are here because of the love of fans, but they should draw a line while giving feedback: Vishal Singh
MUMBAI: Vishal Singh has been winning the hearts of fans all over with his acting contribution. We have seen his talent...
Glamorous! Niti Taylor looks alluring in these one piece dresses
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friendship with the Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora isn’t news to...
Wow! Rohit Suchanti has a stunning collection of sleeveless and baggy t-shirts, Here's proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Fitness Goals! Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness motivation is on another level; details inside
MUMBAI: Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate...
Revealed! Sania Mirza loves this kind of girl; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Recent Stories
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Latest Video