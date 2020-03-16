Fabulous! ‘Chakda Express’ Jhulan Goswami did something SPECIAL at Eden Gardens Stadium; deets inside

One of the much-awaited sports biopics is ‘Chakda Express’. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma will be seen in the central role.
MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited sports biopics is ‘Chakda Express’. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma will be seen in the central role. 

As fans wait for the film, Jhulan Goswami took to social media and shared an unmissable video. The cricketer has 140K followers on her Instagram handle. And she often shares posts to treat her fans and followers. Her latest post has wowed the fans. Well, in the video, she can be seen ringing the bell at Eden Gardens. “Really honoured to ring the bell at the Eden Gardens Stadium before the start of the @IPL eliminator,” wrote an elated Goswami in the caption. 

Netizens have appreciated the same and expressed their emotion in the comment section. A user wrote, “Proud of you Jhulu” while another stated, “Proud to see this..  #champion” Another user said, “Whattaa legend”. “It's so great to c Jhulan 'di' ringing in the bell. Only a legend deserved to ring the bell,” commented another user. Needless to say, fans are happy for the cricketer. 

Take a look below at the video. 

What is your opinion on the same? Tell us in the comment section. 

Jhulan Goswami is regarded as one of the world’s greatest bowlers in the 50-Over format. 

Coming back to her biopic, it will see Anushka Sharma playing the title role. The film will release on the OTT platform ‘Netflix’. 

Are you excited to watch the film? 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 20:58

