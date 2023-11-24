Awe! Rohit Sharma's Daughter, Samaira's cute video re-surfaces after Indian team’s World Cup defeat; Kid says ‘he will laugh again…’

MUMBAI: In the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma and his boys gave it their all. Yet just one country can win, and even though they gave it their all efforts, they were unable to return with the World Cup trophy. The nation is supporting "Team India" and hoping that they will win, even if the entire cricket team is disappointed about the defeat. However, right in the middle of it all, a video of Samaira Sharma, Rohit Sharma's daughter, talking about her father has been circulating online.

Rohit Sharma was devastated despite being confident they will win the World Cup final after winning every game. Numerous hearts were broken by Rohit's tearful eyes as he left the field. Ever since, Rohit has maintained a low profile. On the other hand, a video of Samaira Sharma, his daughter, has reappeared online. When the video was first released a year ago, Samaira cutely revealed the mental health of her father, Rohit.

Samaira acknowledged the photographers in the video and revealed that her father was in the room. She went on to say that in a month her father would be laughing again. Samaira showed with such simplicity that "daughters are the biggest blessing" and that they can make difficult circumstances appear easier. It was reported that Samira said, "He is in a room, he is almost positive & within one month he will laugh again."

Samaira's adorable video is from COVID-19. After testing positive, the star cricket player was placed in isolation in his room. Fans of Team India are now connecting Samara's words to Rohit's continuous suffering following the World Cup defeat. With their victories, everyone hopes that the cricket team as a whole will overcome their sadness and turn the world blue again.

At the age of seventeen, Rohit Sharma's cricket career began when he was chosen to participate in a tour match against Australia. The strange thing was that Rohit Sharma didn't even bring his kit bag to the game because he thought he wouldn't be able to participate. However, Rohit has advanced significantly and took the captaincy with an ace.

The cricket player, 36, has guided the team to numerous memorable victories. Few people are aware that Rohit Sharma, who signed a Grade A+ contract with the BCCI in 2023, is among the top four paid cricket players in India. Additionally, it gives him a salary of Rs. 7 crores every year. The cricket player is well-known for having a number of national records.

