AWW! After sharing her ‘rice story’, Sania Mirza posts this super cute PIC with her loved one; check out

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza currently has more than eight million followers on Instagram. She is a pretty active social media user. Sania, who is also a fashion icon to her fans, often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family.

Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures which feature her in stylish avatars. Her latest Instagram post which is a picture showcases her in a fun mood. The picture sees her with her loved one who is none other than her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The mother-son duo can be seen posing for the camera, looking adorable together. Sharing the picture, the sports star wrote in the caption, “My little #allhamdulillah @izhaan.mirzamalik”

Also read: Interesting! Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan playing THIS cutesy game will leave you in splits

Recently, Sania Mirza shared a hilarious video, sharing her ‘rice story’. The video sees her gorging on rice and then checking out her weight on the weighing scale. She hilariously wrote, “Story of my life #TunakTunakTun” It garnered different reactions from netizens. While one social media user wrote, “This is the story of everybody's life” another commented, “Can't give up rice” Take a look at her posts below.

Are you also a rice lover? Do you find Sania Mirza’s video relatable? And what do you think of her picture with her son? Tell us in the comment section.

On the work front, Sania Mirza is a six-grand slam title winner. The tennis star’s sports journey never fails to inspire her army of fans. A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, the gorgeous lady inspires all those who want to make a career in sports. She won the Wimbledon Junior Championship in 2003.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Also read: Interesting! Post leaving her fans in splits with her video on ‘Hyderabadi aunties’, Sania Mirza opts for this therapy