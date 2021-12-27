Awwdorable! Hardik Pandya turning son Agastya’s cricket coach in this cute video is not to be missed; watch

MUMBAI: Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s fans are going gaga over his latest video with his son Agastya.

The video is loaded with cuteness. In the video, the Pandya family can be seen enjoying indoor cricket as little Agastya turned cricketer. While Hardik in a playful way teaches Agastya the basics of batting, Krunal teaches him to bowl. Little Agastya also celebrates by clapping hands after hitting six in their ‘Pandya stadium’.

The video has won over the hearts of the netizens. One social media user noticed Agastya’s claps and said, “His clapping” followed by two faces with tears of Joy emoji. Another one commented, “Team ka new all rounder mil gya” Take a look at the video below.

In an earlier post, the Pandya family was seen posing for Christmas pictures. The cricketer shared a series of pictures wherein Hardik was seen along with his family members as well as their pets. His wife Natasa Stankovic too shared pictures; however, netizens spotted Natasa's baby bump and are now wondering if she is pregnant for the second time. Social media users made comments such as "Hi natasha ji are u pregnant", "Agastya brother or Sister coming "

After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

