COUPLE GOALS! This is how Dhanashree Verma won Yuzvendra Chahal’s heart online

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 09:00
danu

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples.

They are known for their respective work. While cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been enthralling cricket lovers with his cricketing skills, his wife Dhanashree Verma has been wooing everyone with her killer dance moves.

Also read: Most sports films are biopics, 'Jaadugar' is different: Director Sameer Saxena

The star wife often posts her dance videos, leaving her fans in awe of her dance moves. Her style statements are also a hit among social media users.

Also, we have seen the husband-wife duo teaming up for interesting videos. They even nailed the footwork challenge. In addition, their travel dairies are also unmissable.

But do you know how Dhanashree Verma won Yuzvendra Chahal’s heart online? Well, the lovebirds met virtually during the 2020 lockdown. And it is the dance that brought them together. The cricketer wanted to learn how to dance so Dhanashree became his dance teacher. Soon their dance classes turned into dates and the rest is history. After having an intimate roka ceremony at their home, they became man and wife on December 22, 2020.

Don’t you think they set major couple goals?

Work-wise, while Yuzvendra has carved a place for himself in the cricket world, Dhanashree made a name in the glamour world. She even collaborated with Jassie Gill for the peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’, Aparshakti Khurana for the Break-Up song ‘Balle Ni Balle’, among others.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite celebrities.

Also read: WANDERLUST! These unmissable pictures and videos of Suresh Raina will give you major travel goals

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma Chahal Social media Instagram Trend Sports Stars Star wives Cricketers Indian cricketers Jassie Gill Oye Hoye Hoye
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama : OMG! Pakhi taunts Anupama and requests Anuj if she could stay at the Kapadia house
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
MASSIVE TWIST! Imlie frees the village from the FORCED MARRIAGE Practice, Malini decides to ruin Pagdandiya completely in StarPlus 'Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
BIG Update! Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor summoned by the Karnataka Police in drugs consumption case
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor has been asked by the police to appear before the investigation officer within...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Arpita is hopeful for Aryalie's reunion but Anu wants Malini to marry Aryan in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
WOW! Natasa Stankovic has a TRENDY COLLECTION OF BOOTS and she stylishly teams them with her outfits; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Actress Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, has a body that will leave you green with...
COUPLE GOALS! This is how Dhanashree Verma won Yuzvendra Chahal’s heart online
MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples.They are known for...
Recent Stories
sk
BIG Update! Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor summoned by the Karnataka Police in drugs consumption case
Latest Video