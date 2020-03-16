COUPLE GOALS! This is how Dhanashree Verma won Yuzvendra Chahal’s heart online

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples.

They are known for their respective work. While cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been enthralling cricket lovers with his cricketing skills, his wife Dhanashree Verma has been wooing everyone with her killer dance moves.

The star wife often posts her dance videos, leaving her fans in awe of her dance moves. Her style statements are also a hit among social media users.

Also, we have seen the husband-wife duo teaming up for interesting videos. They even nailed the footwork challenge. In addition, their travel dairies are also unmissable.

But do you know how Dhanashree Verma won Yuzvendra Chahal’s heart online? Well, the lovebirds met virtually during the 2020 lockdown. And it is the dance that brought them together. The cricketer wanted to learn how to dance so Dhanashree became his dance teacher. Soon their dance classes turned into dates and the rest is history. After having an intimate roka ceremony at their home, they became man and wife on December 22, 2020.

Don’t you think they set major couple goals?

Work-wise, while Yuzvendra has carved a place for himself in the cricket world, Dhanashree made a name in the glamour world. She even collaborated with Jassie Gill for the peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’, Aparshakti Khurana for the Break-Up song ‘Balle Ni Balle’, among others.

