Did you know Kapil Dev acted in THESE Bollywood films?

MUMBAI : Kapil Dev is one of the most loved legendary cricketers!

Apart from his cricketing skills, his leadership skills have also impressed his fans. He is regarded as one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket.

His contribution in the field of cricket is massive. Also regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev is the recipient of awards such as Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

While his cricketing skills impressed cricket enthusiasts, he has also acted in films to entertain film buffs.

Yes, you read that right. Kapil Dev has made cameo appearances in many Bollywood films.

The cricketer’s film projects include P. Akash’s Dillagi... Yeh Dillagi, Nagesh Kukunoor’s Iqbal, Karanjeet Saluja’s Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, and David Dhawan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

In other news, Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 will see Ranveer Singh in the central role. While Ranveer has stepped into the shoes of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen as Romi Bhatia Dev, the cricketer’s wife. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on 10 April 2020, but it got postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. The Ranveer Singh starrer is now scheduled to be released on Christmas 2020.

