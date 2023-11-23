Finally! Shubman Gill breaks silence on online trolling and comments on his love life; Says ‘It affects us also

Shubman and Sara's romance made headlines recently again after a deepfake photo of them appeared online. Sara even took offense at the fake photo of her with Shubman and voiced her anger at the improper application of technology.
Shubman Gill

MUMBAI: Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill frequently make the news because of their alleged romance. Many people are certain that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are still very much in love, especially after Sara Ali Khan clarified on Koffee With Karan 8 that everyone is behind Sara. Shubman and Sara's romance made headlines recently again after a deepfake photo of them appeared online. Sara even took offense at the fake photo of her with Shubman and voiced her anger at the improper application of technology.

In this old video shows Shubman Gill reacting angrily after being linked to Sara Tendulkar and being harassed on social media. Shubman was seen snapping at the anonymous users who were harassing him. He said, "The trend of trolling has gone so far that now it's become unbeatable. It's very easy for people to write things, but they should understand that it affects us also".

Previously, Shubman faced intense trolling for supposedly ending his relationship with Sara Tendulkar and dating Sara Ali Khan. Numerous gossip blogs stated that Shubman was dating Sara Ali Khan after splitting from Sara T. That being said, none of the news was true. Shubman and Sara's wedding news surfaced online after UAE cricketer Chirag Suri revealed that he is all set to marry Sachin Tendulkar's daughter. It is true that without fire, there is no smoke.

