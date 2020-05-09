Before Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dated THESE two men

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic is a popular name in the world of glamour. She has been wooing fans with her style statements. The actress is also known for her dancing skills and was even seen in a popular dance reality show.

On the personal front, she is engaged to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The two got engaged in a filmy style and surprised everyone with the good news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai this year.

But do you know before Hardik Pandya, the actress dated a popular television actor and an hotelier?

According to the reports, Natasa was in a relationship with actor Aly Goni. The duo later parted ways but participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 as ex-couple.

She also dated a guy named Sam Merchant, hotelier. This relationship too did not work.

The actress has moved on and is happily engaged to Hardik Pandya. She shares a great bonding with the cricketer’s family.

Check out how they got engaged here:

On the work front, Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. Some of the other films wherein she made her appearance include Fukrey Returns, Zero, among others. The diva made her digital debut in 2019 with the web series The Holiday. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

Credits: starsunfolded, abplive