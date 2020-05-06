Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic sets major SUMMER FASHION GOALS

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is known for his style statements. The cricketer is engaged to Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. The two got engaged this year. Like her would-be-husband, Natasa too is a stylish personality.

She carries off her outfits with élan and sets major fashion goals. While browsing through her Instagram page, we came across some stylish, hot, sexy as well pretty looks of the actress. The diva certainly sets major fashion goals.

As we know we are currently under lockdown because of croronavirus outbreak. We hope things will be normal again and a situation will arrive when everyone will be able to step out of home without any fear. Thus, for all the fans of Natasa Stankovic, here we have compiled a few stylish pictures of the diva’s summer looks that you can try.

Take a look.

On the workfront, Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorialSatyagraha. Some of the other films wherein she made her appearance includeFukrey Returns, Zero, among others. The diva made her digital debut in 2019with the web series The Holiday. She has also participated in reality showslike Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

On thepersonal front, she is engaged to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The two gotengaged in Dubai this year.

What do youthink about Natasa’s summer fashion game? Share your thoughts in the commentsection.