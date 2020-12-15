Hardik Pandya shares an UNMISSABLE picture with his baby boy

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the most active social media users. His Instagram page is home to various interesting, inspiring, and delightful pictures. His pictures especially with his baby boy always delight his fans and followers.

The cricketer has yet again shared a picture with his baby boy and it has won everyone’s heart.

The picture sees little Agastya on his father’s lap. Going by the caption, it seems the stylish father was teaching rhyming to his son. Also, it seems Agastya enjoyed his class a lot as in the picture he can be smiling his heart out. The child’s vivacious smile will instantly win your heart.

ALSO READ: Check out Hardik Pandya’s ‘father duty’; Netizens go gaga over THIS cute video of the cricketer and his son

Sharing the post, Hardik wrote, “Father and son Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme.”

Recently, he had shared a super adorable picture with Agastya. In the picture, Hardik, who was away from his family due to his cricket commitments, was seen bottle-feeding his baby boy. He captioned the picture as “From national duty to father duty” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look below.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Check out pictures from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy’s first Diwali celebration