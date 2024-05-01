Heartwarming! MS Dhoni cherishes quality time with grown-up daughter Ziva, sporting a pink bag; Check out lovely PICs here!

MUMBAI: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni prefer to keep their private lives private. Sakshi frequently provides her Instagram followers with peeks inside her joyful moments. In addition, she frequently posts pictures of her young daughter Ziva as she grows older. While the family was recently in Dubai for the New Year's festivities, we happened onto some of the cutest glimpses of Dhoni with his daughter, Ziva.

Also read: MC Stan to be seen with cricket legend M.S. Dhoni in an upcoming project; shares pictures with fans!

An adorable video was posted on Ziva Singh Dhoni's Instagram account on January 5, 2024. Ziva is seen in the video sporting a stunning black outfit and a straightforward braid on her hair. Ms. Dhoni was spotted escorting Ziva around Dubai while holding her hand. Sakshi was also visible to us; following their meal, she was spotted posing with Dhoni and Ziva.

Dhoni looked good in a casual shirt with flowery patterns in shades of green and white, paired with trousers. Sakshi, on the other hand, looked lovely in a garment with a white tone. Sakshi was holding her young princess Ziva in the family photo, and Dhoni glanced at her.

Ziva, the daughter of MS Dhoni, always piqued the public's interest in the natural world. Sakshi Dhoni revealed in an interview with Hyderabad Chronicle that her daughter is eager to follow her passion for being a naturalist. The famous wife said that Ziva possesses traits from both of her father when the interviewer inquired about whether or not she was more like him.

Sakshi said, "Ziva is a bit of both of us. She is currently interested in becoming a Naturalist and has a lot of questions about environment and animals."

Ziva and her appearances on the cricket field are highly adored by millions of Dhoni's fans. A photo of Ziva sitting in the audience with her hands folded went viral during the 2023 Indian Premier League. With her hands clasped and her eyes closed, Ziva was seen in the photo praying for her father's team. The young girl looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder dress with pink tones. Sakshi Dhoni was observed supporting Dhoni as well.

Also read:INTERESTING! Here’s why MS Dhoni was often teased as a ‘hopeless romantic’ by his friends

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis