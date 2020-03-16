HILARIOUS! Yuvraj Singh’s amusing act leaves netizens in splits; DETAILS INSIDE

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. In addition to his craft, he is also known for his sense of humour.
MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key role to help India win two world cups. A champion, he is an inspiration to many! In addition to his craft, he is also known for his sense of humour. 

The charming cricketer, who is one of the most stylish left-handed batsmen, is pretty active on social media. Through Twitter, and Instagram, he remains in touch with his fans and followers. He often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional lives to treat his fans and followers. And his hilarious posts are a hit among fans. 

He has yet again shared a funny post and it has garnered amusing reactions from social media users. The picture has Yuvraj with white cream (used by the cricketers) on his face, and it is his super hilarious expression that has left netizens in splits. One social media user complimented him saying, “Good expression yuvi” while another said, “You don't need spa or wespa..you're face is brighten then my future ..love you bruh”. Another user called the cream ‘Dosa’. “Yeh dosa kyu laga rakha hai chehre pe,” read the comment. Needless to say, such social media posts of Yuvraj Singh entertain the netizens. Sharing the post, the athlete, who is married to actress Hazel Keech, wrote, “Face Spa - so not a fan !!” Take a look below. 

What do you think of Yuvraj’s expression in the picture? Tell us in the comment section. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

