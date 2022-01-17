Hotness Alert! Tania Sachdev looks HOT in her latest Insta pics; tells THIS to all the chess lovers

MUMBAI: Tania Sachdev is a living example of beauty with brains. The pretty lady, who holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM), has been winning the hearts of her fans with her game.

The stunning diva is also a fashionista. The sports star, who is also a chess presenter and commentator, has been wooing her fans and followers with her sizzling and glamorous looks. Time and again we have seen her flaunting her stylish avatars on her social media page. Be it a casual dress, or sexy short LBD or crop tops with pants, she wears every outfit in style and sets fashion goals.

In her latest Insta pictures, she can be seen decked up in a pretty outfit. She took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures. As she is busy with her chess board, she can be seen wearing a brown winter garment, looking pretty as well as sexy. Sharing the pictures, she wrote for all the chess lovers, “A study with a very cool motif, useful in so many different positions. White to play. That’s king on b6 and pawn on c6. Try and calculate till the end so you can feel the way I did in the second photo Answer in comments with the last move”

Fans indeed came up with interesting answers. One user commented, “Looking at question paper and then opening Google to cheat...” while another said, “Can you teach me chess”. Check out the post below.

