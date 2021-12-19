Interesting! Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has THIS to say about ACTING in film ‘Friendship’

MUMBAI: Harbhajan Singh needs no introduction!

After wooing the fans with his cricketing skills, the sports star also tried his hand at acting.

Harbhajan Singh, who is married to actress Geeta Basra, has acted in the Tamil thriller sports comedy film Friendship. It marks his debut as a leading actor.

So, did he think he would someday act in a film too? “I was offered Punjabi films earlier with big producers. I know a few of them they said ‘let’s make a movie with you’ I was too busy playing cricket, I didn’t have time to get into all this, I never thought about it. I always thought this is not my cup of tea. Acting is also something people learn. I have obviously faced the camera on field, this is like live hai, chala raha hai, reaction aa gaya. Here you have to actually get yourself into that zone,” the cricketer had said to a leading daily during an interview.

Further, Harbhajan Singh added, “I honestly just went with the flow, thinking let’s just give it a try and see what happens. I never thought I will become an actor. My life has only been about cricket.”

John Paul Raj and Sham Surya’s directorial Friendship stars the cricketer in the role of Bhagat Singh, aka Bhajji. The film which released in September 2021 also stars Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan, Dinesh Vishal Sathish.

Credit: HT