Kya Baat Hai! Sara Tendulkar sends Shubman Gill special message after his hospitalization following dengue?

MUMBAI :Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes. The pretty girl has also been in the news for her rumored link up with cricketer Shubman Gill. The latter was previously spotted with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan when they were spotted exiting the same hotel and later reportedly seen taking the same flight. He was previously rumored to be dating cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Now, Shubman Gill has been diagnosed with Dengue and has been hospitalized. Thus, the latter will not be playing in the ongoing World Cup 2023. While fans have been praying for Gill’s speedy recovery, one message from Sara has gone viral and it is for the cricketer. Sara tweeted, “Get well soon, Shubman” and this tweet has 4.7 million views and 104.2K likes, which is proof that the duo have a massive craze and fan following.

Fans are now waiting for the duo to make their relationship official.

Shubman has been hospitalized in Chennai after his platelet count dropped to 70,000 as with most Dengue patients. If the count goes below 100,000, the person is admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure.once the count goes above 100,000, the person is discharged.

Recently on a Punjabi talk show, when Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa had asked him if he is dating Sara he had said, “Maybe or Maybe not”

