The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram.

Massive Twist! Sania Mirza reveals how is it to travel 30 weeks a year and play professional tennis with a toddler

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also social media presence. She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels. 

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos.

Her latest video on her Instagram handle is a hilarious one and it will leave you in splits. Also known for her sense of humour, the sports stars dropped a video where she revealed what she says when people ask her how is it to travel 30 weeks a year and professional tennis with a toddler and 8 bags. Dropping the video, she wrote in the caption, “#suffering 

#reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit” 

Reacting to the video, Rohan Bopanna commented, “Wishing you a suffering journey ..” Meanwhile, a fan could not stop laughing and wrote, “Hahahaha champion” while another said, “Super funny”. Another user commented, “Ya!!! I take it...&wishing a lot suffering journey......today's pain is tomorrow's gain....” 

Watch the video to know more. 

A few days back, the athlete had shared a series of pictures, wherein she revealed what she does whenever she visits Paris. Sharing some delightful pictures with her son, she wrote, “The customary Eiffel Tower yearly visit” Reacting to the post, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder said, “My happy boy” Check out the pictures here.

Latest Video