Fabulous! Take a look at KL Rahul's luxury car collection

Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media and shares updates from his personal and professional life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 20:27
MUMBAI: Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media and shares updates from his personal and professional life. 

The cricketer, who is dating Motichoor Chaknachoor actress Athiya Shetty, enjoys a lavish lifestyle. The Indian opener and wicketkeeper lives in a luxurious bachelor pad in Bengaluru, wears the snazziest sneakers, serves up bookmark-worthy looks and also owns some of the world’s fastest and most powerful cars. 

Let us check out the luxurious car collection of K L Rahul. 

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder: A luxurious two seater convertible, The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder comes with a 5.2 L odd firing V10 engine with 7 speed dual-clutch transmission. As per Carwale, the car costs a whopping Rs 4.10 crore. 

Audi R8: The handsome lad also owns the stunning Audi R8, which is a mid-engine, two seater sports car. Pricing for this one starts at Rs 2.30 Crore and goes up to Rs 2.72 Crore. According to Cardekho, “Depending upon the variant and fuel type, the R8 has a mileage of 5.71 kmpl & Ground clearance of R8 is 110mm. The R8 is a 2 seater 10 cylinder car and has a length of 4426mm, width of 1940mm and a wheelbase of 2650mm.” 

2.jpg

BMW 5 Series: Often seen on KL Rahul's Instagram feed is the swanky BMW 5 Series. Priced at Rs 63.90 Lakh, the luxurious ride comes with a 4.4L V8 engine with 8 speed automatic transmission. 

3.jpg

Range Rover Velar: The Land Rover Range Rover Velar offers a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine with 8 speed ZF 8HP automatic transmission. This stunning beast is priced at Rs 1.02 Crore. 

4.jpg

Mercedes C43: One of KL Rahul's first big acquisitions, The Mercedes C43 AMG comes with a top speed of 250kph and can go from 0-100kph in 4.7 seconds. Priced at about Rs 75 Lakh, the sedan is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine. 

5.jpg

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section. 

CREDIT: GQINDIA

Kl Rahul Athiya Shetty
