Meet Hardik Pandya’s would-be mother-in-law

Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasa Stankovic in Dubai this year.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
11 May 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasa Stankovic this year. The two got engaged in style and surprised everyone with the good news. The cricketer and the actress got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai this year. Since, then Hardik and Natasa have been setting couple goals. 

The two are often seen sharing pictures of each other on social media. In fact, Hardik’s Instagram showed how Natasa celebrated Holi with the Pandya family. Then one of the posts of the actress had showed us a glimpse of their Sunday fun. Needless to say, the Bollywood beauty has already developed a special bond with Hardik’s family. 

Now, let’s meet Hardik’s would-be mother-in-law. Well, on the occasion of Mother’s Day yesterday, Natasa shared a lovely post. She has shared a series of pictures. A few pictures showcase her posing with her mother while the others also show her brothers and sisters. “Happy Mother’s Day  @radmila.stankovic1962 love you and miss you so much

#mothersday,” she captioned her post. 

Netizens loved Natasa’s pictures with her mother. One social media user wrote, “You and mom looks so pretty ” while another wrote, “Your mom is beautiful !! ” 

Check out Hardik Pandya’s would-be mother-in-law’s pictures here. 

Natasa looked super cute when she was a kid. And isn’t the mother-daughter duo looking stylish in the recent pictures? What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section. 

