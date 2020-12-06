Mithali Raj shows how to team up a black jacket with a pair of black shoes this winter; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution in the field of cricket is immense. Her journey inspires many. The cricketer is also a style diva and her fashionable avatar gives her fans and followers major fashion goals. In her latest Instagram pictures, she has flaunted one of her elegant winter looks. If you are one of those who love to follow winter fashion trends, you must check out Mithali’s pictures.

The stylish cricketer stepped out for luncheon with family. For the family outing, she opted for a long dress. She paired her dress with a black jacket and opted for a pair of black shoes. She kept her hair open. Her attire and minimalist makeup made her look elegant. Sharing her pictures, Mithali wrote, “Candid shots during a luncheon with family.”

ALSO READ: Mithali Raj calls THESE two cricketers ‘gems’ of her team; FIND OUT

Recently, Mithali turned a year older. She had shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration to thank her fans, followers, and friends for the lovely wishes. She was overwhelmed with the love and warmth she received on her birthday. Sharing her pictures on social media, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for the lovely wishes . I am overwhelmed with the love and warmth I have received on my birthday.”

Check out her posts here:

What’s your opinion on Mithali’s latest look? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Mithali Raj overwhelmed with the love and warmth she has received on her birthday; SEE POST

For more updates on your favourite stars, keep reading this space.