Mohammad Kaif’s wife Pooja Kaif calls him ‘Champion’; pens a HEARTFELT note for him

MUMBAI: Mohammad Kaif’s wife Pooja Kaif has called him a ‘Champion’.

Taking to social media, she shared a picture of the duo. As the cricketer turned a year older on 1 December, his wife has also penned down a heartfelt note for him.

Pooja began her note by describing his journey. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Champion!!

I'm at a loss for words to describe the journey you have had from the young boy who left home at age 10 ( I know u cried many a night feeling all alone and missing your family back home) to putting in thousands of hours on the field day in day out to the U-15 experience to captaining the U-19 team to Indias first ever win there!.. to NatWest(yes I didn't know u then but I do remember my friends hailing you and Yuvi for some 'apparently impossible' victory..I was pretty clueless then I admit..lol..I have improved u have to admit though)..to so many lesser known victories where u have played key roles to UPs first ever Ranji win!!..(can't ever forget this one..I remember jumping into your arms when we met post the win)...oh to so so so much more!!.. apparently being at a loss for words hasn't stopped my gushing on and on..lol”

She further spoke about his transformation. “Suffice to say you have kept evolving from being the shy guy to now doing some kick-ass commentary and ofcourse your one true love of [email protected] ..”

Pooja concluded her note by writing, “Somewhere along the way you have also found time to be a wonderful father and well (mostly) wonderful husband.. hahah..sorry that's still a work in progress.. mostly coz u have such a brilliant wife that it's tough to keep up. So Happy Birthday Champion!! Here's to the next 40!!.. keep walking..or well in your case keep running!!”

