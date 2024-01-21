Must read! Sania Mirza's father addresses the rumours of divorce between his daughter and cricketer Shoaib Malik, here's what he said

MUMBAI: A lot has been said about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's wedding. Their marriage was the talk of the town back then as Indian Tennis player decided to get married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. However, their marriage was going on well. They got married in 2010 and have been together for almost more than a decade.

Also read - Mysterious! Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on the challenges of marriage and divorce after deleting Shoaib Malik's pics from her Instagram

They also have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. They had celebrated his fifth birthday last year in Dubai. However, since a few days it was being said that they both have been separated as Sania had deleted her pictures with Shoaib.

She has also been sharing cryptic posts and now we know the truth. Shoaib Malik left everyone shocked when he posted pictures from his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

However, Sania and Shoaib never spoke about the issues in their marriage or revealed about their divorce. Now, Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding. He spoke to PTI and said that it was a khula. 'Khula' means the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's relationship rumours started when the Pakistani cricketer wished the actress on her birthday on social media. Sana Javed is a Pakistani television actress and she was earlier married to singer Umair Jaiswal.

Also read - Surprising! Amid Sania Mirza’s separation rumours, Shoaib Malik marries actor Sana Javed

However, she divorced him in 2023 after three years of their marriage. Sana Javed has now changed her name on Instagram from Sana Javed to Sana Shoaib Malik.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life