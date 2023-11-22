Must Read! Sara Tendulkar condemns fake account impersonating her and sharing DeepFake pictures; deletes her statement later

Recently some pictures of Sara and Shubman Gill together went viral which was created using DeepFake technology. Now, Sara took to her social media page alerting people about a fake account impersonating her and using her fake pictures using Deepfake technology.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 16:19
Sara Tendulkar

MUMBAI: Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes. The pretty girl has also been in the news for her rumored link up with cricketer Shubman Gill. He was previously rumored to be dating cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. 

Also Read-Hotness! Sara Tendulkar has quite the wanderlust bug and serves the hottest travel outfit inspirations! Check out the pictures Inside!

Recently some pictures of Sara and Shubman Gill together went viral which was created using DeepFake technology. Now, Sara took to her social media page alerting people about a fake account impersonating her and using her fake pictures using Deepfake technology.


She shared an official statement which she seemed to have deleted later for reasons best known to her. Her comment read, “Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.”

Check out her statement here;

She further wrote, “@SaraTendulkar_ on X (formerly Twitter) declares itself as parody but has obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them.” and added, “Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based in trust and reality.”

Also Read-What! Sara Ali Khan seen with Shubman Gill at a hotel, then in a flight

Sara was recently seen watching the cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

 For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-FreePressJournal 


 

Sara Tendulkar DeepFake video Shubman Gill Sachin Tendulkar Internet Social media Twitter X Sports News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 16:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Rashmika Mandanna teaches Telugu to Ranbir Kapoor while promoting Animal
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently while promoting their...
Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares an adorable glimpse of her twin baby, check it out
MUMBAI : TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam are well known faces in the world of Television and...
Exclusive! Alika Nair roped in for Amazon Prime series titled Shattered
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of...
Kavya: Big Twist! Kavya plans to conduct an investigation at Giriraj's house to reveal the real truth
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav teases wildcard entry of a famous Tiktoker and he is not Lovekesh Kataria
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 might have a major shakeup with a possible mass elimination of contestants like Tehelka Bhai,...
Heartwarming! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande shares heartfelt stories of Sushant Singh Rajput inside the house
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s on screen chemistry as Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta is known...
Recent Stories
RANBIR KAPOOR
Woah! Rashmika Mandanna teaches Telugu to Ranbir Kapoor while promoting Animal
Latest Video