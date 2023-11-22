Must Read! Sara Tendulkar condemns fake account impersonating her and sharing DeepFake pictures; deletes her statement later

MUMBAI: Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes. The pretty girl has also been in the news for her rumored link up with cricketer Shubman Gill. He was previously rumored to be dating cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Recently some pictures of Sara and Shubman Gill together went viral which was created using DeepFake technology. Now, Sara took to her social media page alerting people about a fake account impersonating her and using her fake pictures using Deepfake technology.



She shared an official statement which she seemed to have deleted later for reasons best known to her. Her comment read, “Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.”

She further wrote, “@SaraTendulkar_ on X (formerly Twitter) declares itself as parody but has obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them.” and added, “Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based in trust and reality.”

Sara was recently seen watching the cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

