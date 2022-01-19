Must Read! Suresh Raina has THIS to say about the ‘opinion of other people’

MUMBAI: Whether or not it works, ‘opinion of other people’ has always played a key role, and now Suresh Raina has something to say about the same.

Suresh Raina is pretty active on Instagram wherein currently he has more than 18 million followers. The former India batsman took to his social media account and uploaded a picture wherein he can be seen posing stylishly for the shutterbug. It is his new Display Picture for his social media page Instagram. While he looked cool and handsome in black pants and a pink sweatshirt, it is his caption that is grabbing everyone’s attention.

Sharing the picture, he explained in brief when other people’s opinion on you becomes important. He wrote “Only when you do not know yourself, the opinion of other people becomes important,” followed by a love emoticon and hashtags like #knowyourworth #believe #gratitude #grateful. While a social media user found it inspirational and said, “So nice my inspiration” another disagreed with him, saying, “Not. Really ” Meanwhile, some netizens complimented the sports star’s look, saying ‘Omgggg looking hotttt’, ‘Fantastic look’, ‘Looking Hot & Handsome’, among others. Check out the post below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section.

A few days ago, Suresh Raina was seen bonding with his family over food. In a video, his family members including his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, daughter Gracia, and son Rio were seen equipped with their respective tasks, enjoying to the fullest. The video was originally shared by Priyanka, and she briefly described in the caption who did what during their culinary session. Take a look below.

