OMG! Sachin Tendulkar wants to know this from netizens; the latter comes up with amusing answers; check out

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on social media. 

Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf sessions to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities. 

Today, taking to his Instagram handle, he asked a question to his fans and the post has garnered some amusing reactions. 

Well, on his Instagram handle, the legend uploaded two pictures. It sees him in winter outfit. In the caption, he wrote, “So when is Winter Coming?” To this, a netizen wrote, “Nov last” while another commented, “After rainy season winter arrives.” Meanwhile, another one said, “Still time for winter” 

Time and again we have seen Sachin Tendulkar sharing his food stories. We even saw him cooking mouth-watering dishes. And recently, Sachin Tendulkar was seen making pizza. Yes, you read that right. “No matter how you slice it, pizza is best shared with friends! ,” he wrote followed by the hashtags #pizza #pizzalover #friends. The post garnered a lot of love from netizens. A social media user wrote, “Master Blaster is Master chef too” while another wondered, “Who even shares Pizza”. A third user commented, “Nice SLICE of pizza there Sachin Paaji”

Check out the posts here. 

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

