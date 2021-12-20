OMG! When Hazel Keech TROLLED Yuvraj Singh for this hilarious reason

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key role to help India win two world cups. A champion, he is an inspiration to many!

On the other hand, Hazel Keech, who was born in England, is a well-known name in the world of Bollywood. The British−Mauritian film actress is known for playing a supporting role in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard. The pretty lady was also seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got engaged in 2015. The lovebirds exchanged the rings on a beach in Bali. They became man and wife in 2016. Since then the two have been setting major couple goals.

While the cricketer is known for his witty personality, he was once trolled by his wife.

It so happened that his mother filmed a hilarious video in which he can be seen cleaning the utensils at his home. She also revealed that this was something that has never happened before. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Maa ho ya Jagga jasoos? It’s good you didn’t take a video of me doing jhaadu pocha.” Taking a hilarious dig at him, Hazel wrote, “Hahaha yeah, because you’ve never done it, that’s why there’s no video.”

Credit: Crickettimes

